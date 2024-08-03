AP CM announces Rs 10 lakh aid to orphaned girl in Nandyal district

Amaravati, Aug 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday extended a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to a minor girl, who lost her family in a roof collapse tragedy in Nandyal district recently.

Four members of a family died when the roof of their house caved in in Chinnavangali village in Nandyal district.

“Moved by the tragic incident… Naidu on Saturday announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the girl of the family who remained an orphan,” said a TDP press release.

The CM promised that the ruling party, TDP, will take care of the girl who is studying in class 10 in Proddatur.

He also directed the district collector to stand by the minor girl.