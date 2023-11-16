AP CM asks officials to expedite housing construction in YSR Jagananna colonies

Amaravati, Nov 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed Housing Department officials to expedite construction of houses in YSR Jagananna colonies.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to constantly monitor the status of basic infrastructure in YSR Jagananna colonies, a welfare housing scheme.

“The official machinery should act in such a way that identified problems are solved immediately,” said Reddy in an official press release.

During the review meeting at the CM’s camp office, officials apprised Reddy that keys of 7.43 lakh houses were handed over to beneficiaries in YSR Jagananna colonies in October.

They also said that work on another 5 lakh houses is in full swing, which would be completed by February.

Meanwhile, Reddy noted that an audit should be conducted on the houses built to know the status of basic infrastructure.

Further, he instructed them to focus on the management of Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) housing complexes to ensure that the beneficiaries’ associations are running efficiently.

According to officials, a loan of Rs 35,000 each was provided to 13 lakh beneficiaries, amounting to a total loan of Rs 4,483 crore at the rate of Rs 0.25 interest. PTI STH ROH