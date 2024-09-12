AP CM Chandrababu Naidu condoles Sitaram Yechury’s death

Amaravati, Sep 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi today, following prolonged illness. He was 72.

The Chief Minister noted that Yechury was a stalwart who rose through the ranks to emerge as one of the most respected voices in Indian politics.

“He was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroots level. His insightful debates with leaders across the political spectrum earned him recognition beyond his party,” said Naidu in a post on X.

The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family, comrades and followers of the popular left leader. PTI STH ROH