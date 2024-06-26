AP CM Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Om Birla on election as LS Speaker

Amaravati, June 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla on being elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The Chief Minister wished him success in upholding the Parliamentary traditions.

“Congratulations to Om Birla on being elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. I wish him success in upholding our Parliamentary traditions and leading the House with integrity and wisdom,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari also greeted Om Birla.

“Congratulations to Om Birla for once again being elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, showcasing his unwavering dedication to this vital position,” she said in a post on X.

According to the BJP leader, the Speaker position to Birla is a well-deserved recognition of his exceptional leadership.

