AP CM Chandrababu Naidu hears public grievances in Kuppam assembly constituency

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh), June 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu listened to the problems of people on the second day of his two-day visit to Kuppam assembly constitency on Wednesday.

Kuppam is the home constituency of the Chief Minister.

"Naidu is receiving representations from the public at the R&B guest house. The CM is listening to people's problems," said an official press release.

Naidu directed Chittoor district collector Sumit Kumar to initiate measures to redress people's problems.

Later, the CM is expected to chair a review meeting with constituency officials, and also hold a meeting with Telugu Desam party leaders. PTI STH ROH