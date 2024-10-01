AP CM Chandrababu Naidu wishes for Rajnikanth’s speedy, full recovery

Amaravati, Oct 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday wished for a speedy recovery of Tamil film superstar Rajnikanth, who is currently hospitalised following a non-surgical procedure for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart, at a private hospital in Chennai.

The CM said he prayed for Rajnikanth’s health and longevity.

“Wishing my friend, superstar Rajnikanth a speedy and full recovery. I pray for his health and longevity,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Rajinikanth is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days. PTI STH ROH