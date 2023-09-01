AP CM disburses Rs 120 crore financial assistance, compensation to farmers

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday disbursed Rs 120 crore financial assistance to 1.4 lakh eligible tenant farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, which also included another Rs 11 crore compensation to 11,373 farmers who suffered crop losses.

Out of Rs 120 crore, he disbursed Rs 109 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme’s first phase for fiscal 2023-24 to SC, ST, BC and minority farmers, and also eligible farmers who are cultivating endowment lands.

Rs 11 crore as input subsidy was extended to farmers who incurred losses during the recent floods, which is in addition to the Rs 38 crore already disbursed.

“Unlike any other place in the country, there is no other government which is standing by the tenant farmers as ours,” said Reddy during the function which he attended virtually from his camp office.

As many as 1.4 lakh farmers will receive Rs 7,500 financial assistance while the Rs 11 crore compensation will benefit farmers who cultivated nearly 5,000 hectares within the current kharif season.

The chief minister noted that these funds will come in handy at a needy time and obviates the need to approach money lenders.

According to the CM, AP government helped more than five lakh tenant farmers in the past four years and also issued four lakh ROFR documents, benefiting more than nine lakh people cultivating forest lands, who also received Rs 1,122 crore.

He highlighted that the southern state has disbursed Rs 31,000 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan scheme alone in the past four years, which helped more than 52 lakh farmers.

Further, he observed that Rs 2,000 crore was disbursed in the past four years under the programme aimed at compensating farmers within the season they suffered crop losses.