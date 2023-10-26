AP CM expresses grief over loss of lives in Karnataka road mishap

Amaravati, Oct 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed grief over the death of 13 people from the state in a road accident in Karnataka.

He also said that his government will stand with the grief stricken families of the victims.

In a post on X, Reddy said, "I am grieved by the death of people from Satyasai district in a road accident at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. I pray to God for their souls to rest in peace." Thirteen people were killed when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a stationary tanker at Chikkaballapur this morning.

All the victims hailed from the Rayalaseema region of the southern state. PTI STH ROH