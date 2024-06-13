AP CM Naidu assumes office; skill census, hike in welfare pensions among first decisions

Amaravati, Jun 13 (PTI) Revocation of the Land Titling Act, increase in welfare pension to Rs 4,000 per month and holding skill census were among the first set of decisions Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took immediately after assuming office on Thursday.

He also signed files pertaining to the recruitment of nearly 16,347 government teachers and another relating to the revival of ‘Anna Canteens', which serve cooked meals at subsided prices to the people.

The five files were signed immediately after Naidu assumed office at the secretariat amid Vedic chants.

The Skill Census promised by Naidu is meant to assess the skill sets possessed by individuals and address shortcomings so as to enable them to be employable.

He signed the file meant to revoke the Land Titling Act, which was brought by the YSRCP government in September 2022 to digitise land survey documents.

During the election campaign, Naidu dubbed it as a 'land grabbing act', which eventually yielded electoral dividends.

Raising welfare pensions to Rs 4,00 per month to eligible beneficiaries was a promise included in the manifesto and Naidu acted on it on the first day in office.

During the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019, 'Anna Canteens' were set up to provide cooked meals to people at subsidised rates, especially in memory of TDP founder and Telugu movie legend N T Rama Rao, who used to be fondly called as 'Anna' (brother).

However, after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019, he had discontinued it.

Naidu had promised to reopen them if voted to power.

These five decisions were Naidu's poll promises.

Earlier, Naidu also categorially said that Amaravati will be the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP chief was sworn in as the CM on Wednesday at Kesarapalle.

Before arriving at the secretariat on Thursday to take charge, he visited two temples, Tirupati and Vijayawada Durga, and offered prayers.

Enroute to the secretariat, Amaravati farmers showered flower petals on the CM and chanted 'Jai Babu' as his convoy proceeded, and Naidu flashed the victory sign at the enthusiastic crowds, many of whom followed his convoy on two-wheelers.

Also, several hoardings were erected, welcoming Naidu to the capital as the CM after a gap of five years.

As the CM entered the secretariat, accompanied by his wife N Bhuvaneswari, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other officials accorded him a rousing reception.

Later, he interacted with a group of school children and a few people in his office, and then held a meeting with senior officials.

Addressing a press conference in the evening, Minister N Ramanaidu said as promised during the run-up to the Assembly polls, the CM has cleared those five files. PTI STH GDK ROH