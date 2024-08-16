AP CM Naidu meets Jal Shakti minister, discusses ways to expedite completion of Polavaram project

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to discuss ways to expedite the completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, including repairing or constructing a new diaphragm wall.

The completion of the earth-cum-rock-fill dam on the Godavari river has faced setbacks due to damage to its diaphragm wall.

Talking to reporters after the hour-long meeting, state Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said, "There was a detailed discussion on whether to repair the damaged diaphragm wall or construct a new one, and whether to engage the old agency or a new one to complete the project in a time-bound manner." Ramanaidu said constructing a new 73,000 square metre diaphragm wall at the same rate quoted for repairing 29,000 square metre in 2022 was also discussed. He added that an agency had previously quoted about Rs 390 crore for repairs.

The minister said discussions were also held on engaging global experts to assess the wall's safety. He noted that there were concerns about involving multiple agencies as "no one will take the responsibility for safety in case of damage".

Highlighting the project's importance, Ramanaidu said, "The Polavaram Project is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. During the TDP regime in 2014-19, about 72 per cent of the project work was completed." He claimed there was slow progress during the YSRCP's tenure. "The TDP government is committed to complete the project at the earliest," Ramanaidu said. PTI LUX ANB ANB