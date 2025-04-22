AP CM Naidu meets Union ministers, discusses Polavaram project

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday held meetings with several Union ministers in the national capital to discuss the ongoing Polavaram project and the establishment of a high court bench in Kurnool.

Naidu, who arrived in Delhi late Monday after his European holiday, met separately with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

According to official sources, the chief minister discussed technical issues concerning the Polavaram project, which is currently under active construction.

In his meeting with Meghwal, Naidu emphasised the need for a separate permanent high court bench at Kurnool to address the large backlog of cases. The appointment of judges to the Andhra Pradesh High Court was also discussed.

The TDP supremo is scheduled to meet Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah as well.

TDP is a key ally of the ruling NDA.

These meetings come at a crucial time as Naidu aims to create a 'mega city' in Andhra Pradesh by expanding Amaravati through amalgamation with Tadepalli, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Vijayawada.

Sources indicated that the chief minister is also considering pooling another 30,000 acres of land to build an 'international airport' in Amaravati.

The meetings follow Naidu's 75th birthday celebrations in Europe with his family.