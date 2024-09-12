AP CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, leaders condole Yechury's death

Amaravati, Sep 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and leaders on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi today, following a prolonged illness. He was 72.

The chief minister noted that Yechury was a stalwart who rose through the ranks to emerge as one of the most respected voices in Indian politics.

"He was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroots level. His insightful debates with leaders across the political spectrum earned him recognition beyond his party," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family, comrades and followers of the popular Left leader.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said that Yechury, with over five decades of political service, had played a pivotal role in numerous public movements at the national level.

"The news of his passing, following health challenges, is deeply saddening. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire CPM fraternity," Kalyan said in a post on 'X'.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu also conveyed deep sorrow over the death of Yechury and reminded that the departed leader's campaigns were always inspirational.

"His (Yechury) death is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Yechury was renowned as a Rajya Sabha MP, CPM politburo member, economist and a social worker," said Ayyannapatrudu in an official release.

YSRCP chief and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Yechury will be remembered by all as a great leader and a respected Parliamentarian.

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Sitaram Yechury ji. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Reddy said on 'X'. PTI STH KH