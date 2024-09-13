AP CM releases Rs 186 cr to repair 4,565 km rain-battered roads, Rs 290 crore for potholes

Amaravati, Sep 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday released Rs 186 crore for repairing 4,565 km-long roads which were damaged in the recent rains and floods.

The Chief Minister has also released another Rs 290 crore to repair potholes in various districts during a review meeting of the Roads and Buildings department.

“Rs 186 crore have been released for repairing 4,565 km-long roads damaged due to floods and Rs 290 crore for repairing potholes in various districts,” said an official press release, quoting Naidu.

He instructed officials to start the road works immediately after rains subside.

The CM highlighted that the recent heavy rainfall has badly damaged road network in the state and called for the deployment of advanced technologies such as drones and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) for repairing roads.

Further, Naidu also agreed to release another Rs 42 crore for acquiring land to complete roads over brides (RoB), and directed expedition of Rs 65,000 crore worth national highway works in the southern state in coordination with the central government departments.

