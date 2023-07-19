AP CM seeks to assuage concerns of Muslim community over UCC

Amaravati, July 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday sought to assuage the concerns of the Muslim community over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying his government will not take any decision that will hurt the sentiments of the minorities.

He gave the assurance to a group of representatives from the community, who called on him to express their concerns over the UCC, here.

“This is your government working for the interests of the weaker sections and minorities and it will not take any decision that hurts your sentiments. Don't get unduly worried about it,” said Reddy in a press note, adding that these issues are being discussed only by the media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed for the implementation of UCC in the country, saying having two separate sets of laws is not sustainable.

According to the CM, the Centre has not yet prepared the draft bill on UCC and no one knows its contents.

Further, he stated that a false propaganda was being carried out about Muslim women's rights and suggested that religious heads and elders reject it.

Affirming that there will be no compromise on the rights of Muslim women, Reddy asked the representatives to offer him suggestions.

The Chief Minister observed that India is a country which stands for unity in diversity with various religions and castes, following diverse traditions and customs.

Noting that different personal law boards are working based on their faiths and religious practices, Reddy said if these practices are to be streamlined then that should be done through the personal law boards, as they have a fair idea and understanding.

He said only these boards are competent enough to avoid misinterpretation.

“If these are to be changed, the Supreme Court, Law Commission and the central government should together discuss the issues with various Law Boards and work on the proposed changes. Otherwise, it may not work in a country like India which is guided by diversity,” he added. PTI STH ROH