AP CM stresses need to incorporate AI in education curricula

Amaravati, July 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday stressed the need to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education curricula.

Advertisment

He made the remarks during a meeting here with the officials of the education department and Vice Chancellors of Universities.

The CM exhorted the officials to take steps to bridge the gap between goals and achievements in education in the backdrop of rapid changes the world was experiencing.

“From the steam engine to electricity to computers we remained followers without having a say in their creation,” said Reddy in a press note. He pointed out that the world was now witnessing the fourth revolution in the form of AI.

Advertisment

Reddy advised the Vice Chancellors to play a key role in higher education, adopting a two-pronged strategy to move in tandem with emerging technologies.

The Chief Minister called for being a part of the fourth revolution as creators and not just followers, and adopting AI into the education system to improve teaching methods and learning skills.

Recalling a recent interaction with the German Consul General, the CM noted that the European economic powerhouse was facing acute shortage of skilled human resources and all western countries were facing demographic imbalances.

Observing that 70 percent of the people in the southern state are capable of working, he said unless they are trained properly, a role to guide the world cannot be assumed. PTI STH ROH