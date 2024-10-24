AP CM thanks PM for sanctioning Amaravati rail line project, urges completion in three years

Amaravati, Oct 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning new rail line connecting the state's capital Amaravati and urged the Centre to complete the project in three years.

Advertisment

Naidu, who participated in a video conference which was also attended by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other leaders, said the state government would offer its cooperation in land acquisition and others for the completion of the project.

"All officers are here. Can you complete within three years so that it will be helpful for us. That's what I am requesting,.." he said.

Recalling his meeting with Vaishnaw about a week ago, he appreciated the minister for taking the projects to the Union Cabinet and getting its approval in a short span of 10 days.

Advertisment

He urged that the project be completed with similar speed.

Naidu also requested the Railway Minister to develop a proposed bridge across the Krishna river as an 'iconic bridge'.

The state government is developing the capital city of Amaravati as one of the best cities in the country, he said.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister also said the state government plans to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone for the new railway zone, proposed to be headquartered at Visakhapatnam, next month.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved two rail projects worth Rs 6,798 crore - a 57-km-long line to connect Andhra Pradesh's new capital Amaravati and for doubling of a section in north Bihar.

"To provide connectivity to Amaravati, a new 57-km-long line worth Rs 2,245 crore will be constructed. For this, a 3.2-km-long new bridge will be constructed on the Krishna river which will be among longest bridges of the Indian Railway," Vaishnaw said.

Advertisment

This project will provide connectivity from Amravati to all metros including Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. PTI SJR SJR SA