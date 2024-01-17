AP CM urges people to attend unveiling ceremony of Ambedkar statue on Jan 19

Amaravati, Jan 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on the people of the state to attend the inauguration of the 206-feet statue of B R Ambedkar in Vijayawada on January 19.

Calling the architect of India Constitution’s new statue coming up at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada as the 'greatest sculpture of social justice', the Chief Minister said it will stand as the finest jewel not only in the crown of the state but also the country.

“The statue has been installed with great responsibility as the government has been implementing the Navaratnalu welfare schemes with unfettered confidence in his (Ambedkar) ideology,” said Reddy in an official release.

According to Reddy, the 125-foot tall sculpture, installed on an 81-foot pedestal at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam is the tallest Ambedkar statue in the world.

He noted that the visionary’s sky-high individuality and reform-oriented ideas expressed a century ago would continue to influence and rewrite the social, economic and political history of the country, especially that of women.

The mammoth statue’s inauguration is scheduled at 6 pm on Friday. PTI STH ROH