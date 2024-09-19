AP CM's allegations on Tirupati laddu meant to gain political mileage: YSRC leader Karunakar Reddy

Amaravati, Sep 19 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu levelled allegations on the preparation of famous Tirupati laddus only to derive political mileage.

Karunakar Reddy, who twice served as the chairman of TTD, the official custodian of the world-renowned Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, alleged that Naidu’s claims that Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) were laced with animal fat during YSRCP regime was aimed at politically targetting the opposition party and its chief and former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, the TDP supremo claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

“To attack YSRCP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the previous government (YSRCP), he (Naidu) made heinous allegations that animal fat was used in making Swamy’s (deity) laddus. It is a deplorable experiment,” Reddy told media.

The former TTD chairman termed these allegations as 'unjustified, horrendous and sacrilegious'.

“Any kind of allegations could be made but this type of allegations against Venkateswara Swamy’s laddus for political mileage is deplorable,” he said.

Wondering if mixing animal fat with laddu was even possible, Karunakar Reddy said that if anyone had resorted to such a practice then he would be destroyed by Lord Maha Vishnu.

Claiming that Naidu’s allegations were aimed at deriving political mileage, the YSRCP leader said the deity ‘will take action against Naidu and his family’. PTI STH ROH