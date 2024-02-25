AP Cong chief Sharmila files police complaint over 'derogatory' social media content

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (PTI) : Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila on Sunday filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police here after "derogatory" content was posted against her on social media, police said.

Sharmila, the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in her complaint lodged by an aide said some individuals uploaded and posted insulting content on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The complaint said after Sharmila became the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee and had been touring districts in the state, she and her followers were being targeted with insulting comments. The complaint was to seek initiation of necessary action against such individuals.

Based on the complaint a case has been registered and is being investigated, a senior police official told PTI.

