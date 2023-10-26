AP court adjourns Chandrababu Naidu’s petition seeking CID officers list to Oct 27

Vijayawada, Oct 26 (PTI) A court here on Thursday adjourned to October 27 a petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seeking the list of Andhra Pradesh CID officers involved in his arrest in connection with the AP Skill Development Corporation scam.

Advertisment

Naidu’s lawyers filed the petition in the special ACB court here.

Meanwhile, the CID filed a counter affidavit to the petition seeking call data of CID officials involved in the arrest of Naidu.

Naidu’s lawyers have also filed a house motion petition in the High Court on health grounds.

The former CM’s bail petition in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case is expected to come up for hearing before a vacation bench in the High Court tomorrow. PTI STH ROH