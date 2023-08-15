AP demonstrated true meaning of gram swaraj: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada, Aug 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the true meaning of gram swaraj was demonstrated by his government through its initiatives, welfare schemes and changes in the past four years.

Advertisment

In his Independence Day address, the CM said that the state government has implemented programmes in the past four years which was seldom done by any other government in the 76-year history of independent India.

He noted that the state witnessed true gram swaraj envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi through village secretariats, ryhtu bharosa kendras (RBK), English medium schools and village clinics.

“In addition to all of these, digital libraries equipped with broadband services are being constructed. This is a great change brought about by no other government in the 76 years history (independent),” said Reddy.

Advertisment

Further, he said the delivery of services such as birth certificates, caste certificates, pensions, ration and government schemes does not require visiting offices as they were available at the doorstep through the village secretariat and volunteer system.

In 50 months, the CM said Rs 2.31 lakh crore has been credited into the bank accounts of people in the form of welfare, without the need to bribe anyone.

Most of the funds have been transferred into the bank accounts of women to empower them and make the best use of money, he added.

After hoisting the national flag commemorating the Independence Day, the Chief Minister delivered his address from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in the city. PTI STH ROH