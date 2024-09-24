AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan participates in cleansing programme at temple in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Sep 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday participated in a cleansing programme at the Kanaka Durga temple here, as part of his 11-day penance to propitiate the deity following allegations of the use of adulterated ghee for making the famous Tirupati laddus.

Accompanied by party leaders, Kalyan washed the steps of the temple and scrubbed them clean with a brush.

“I strongly follow Sanata Dharma (Hinduism). We are Ram devotees, we used to have Rama Japam (chants) in our home,” Kalyan told reporters at the temple, and added that India equally accommodated all religions such as Muslims, Christians and Zoroastrians.

However, the Janasena leader noted that the concept of secularism cannot be a one-way road but a two-way path which has to accommodate all faiths.

Taking exception to actor Prakash Raj’s comments in response to his tweet over the laddu controversy, Kalyan wondered what role the former had in this issue.

“Prakash Raj commented against me. I was talking about the sacrilege that occurred to Hindus. What role does Prakash Raj have in this? Did I abuse another religion, did I abuse Islam, did I abuse Christianity, should I not talk when a mistake happens, when a sacrilege had happened?” he asked.

Prakash Raj highlighted that the alleged Tirupati laddu sacrilege happened when Kalyan was the Deputy Chief Minister, and sought to know why the latter was allegedly blowing up the issue when the country is already beset with several communal tensions.

Admonishing Prakash Raj, Kalyan said he has ‘extreme respect’ for the former but advised him to learn his ‘lessons’, and gave a wider call to everyone who think in the alleged garb of secularism.

Pointing to his secular credentials, the Janasena chief said he attended a missionary school and donated lakhs of rupees to Madrassas. He also regularly quoted a verse from the Bible about the importance of staying humble.

He also asked YSRCP leaders to admit if they had committed any mistakes, claiming that alleged blashphemy had taken place under previous YSRCP regime. PTI STH ROH