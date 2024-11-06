AP drone policy should be best in country, CM Naidu tells officials

Amaravati, Nov 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials concerned to ensure that the drone policy the state is formulating is the best in the nation.

The chief minister reviewed the policy for 2024-29 which entails the goals of the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation over the next five years.

"The drone policy being drafted by our state should be the best in the country. Ensure that Andhra Pradesh emerges as the best centre for the drone industry in the country," Naidu said in a statement on Tuesday.

Offering attractive incentives, Naidu said drone manufacturers should be roped into the southern state to make investments.

He called on the officials to develop Orvakal in Kurnool district as a drone manufacturing hub.

The CM noted that drones should be used by government departments as much as possible, and called for the development of Amaravati as the drone capital of the country.

Besides the drone policy, Naidu also gave directions for the Andhra Pradesh Data Centre Policy 4.0 (2024-29) and the AP SemiConductor Fab 4.0 (2024-29).

"The semiconductor policy aims to attract investments in fabs, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test), ATMP, and compound semiconductor sectors to build a self-sustaining ecosystem," he said.

Further, the CM said the data centre policy targets 200 MW in added capacity, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for artificial intelligence-driven data centres and data embassies.

"We aim to create a thriving ecosystem for deep-tech innovation and growth in Andhra Pradesh, and these policies are an important milestone in that direction," he added. PTI STH IJT ROH