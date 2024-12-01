AP government dissolves Waqf Board for 'better' governance

Amaravati, Dec 1 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has dissolved the AP State Waqf Board to promote good governance, safeguard Waqf properties, and ensure the board operates efficiently, officials said.

The state government revoked a government order (GO) issued on October 21, 2023, which had elected three members and nominated seven others to the 11-member Waqf Board.

"In the interest of maintaining good governance, protecting Waqf properties, and ensuring the smooth functioning of the Waqf Board, the government hereby withdraws GO MS No. 47 (which constituted the board) with immediate effect," said K Harshavardhan, secretary to the government, in a Government Order, issued on Saturday.

According to the GO, the Chief Executive Officer of the AP State Waqf Board informed the government that the board had been "non-functional for an extended period", and there were writ petitions "questioning the legality of the order" constituting the board.

The southern state also considered the observations made by the High Court in the writ petitions while arriving at this decision, the GO added. PTI STH SSK SA