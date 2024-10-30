AP govt constitutes TTD board, BR Naidu appointed as chairman

Amaravati, Oct 30 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday constituted a new board with 24 members for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of the world’s richest Hindu temple on Tirumala Hills.

The government appointed Bollineni Rajgopal Naidu as chairman of the newly constituted TTD board.

Suchitra Ella, CoFounder and MD Bharat Biotech International Ltd is among the members.

Naidu is the chairman of TV5 Telugu news channel.

After YSR Congress was routed in the last assembly elections in May, the board led by Karunakar Reddy stepped down on June 4 paving way for the new government to appoint a new one. PTI GDK ROH