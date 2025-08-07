AP govt requested to pay its share for 266-km Kadapa-Bangalore rail line project: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has deposited Rs 189.95 crore out of the total share of Rs 1,353 crore for the completion of the 266-km Kadapa-Bangalore project and it has been requested to deposit the remaining amount so that the execution of the project can be taken up further, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed the Lok Sabha.

Questions related to the under-construction Kadapa-Bangalore Railway line were raised by some MPs who wanted to know its status, along with that of other pending projects.

"The Kadapa-Bangalore (266 km) project was sanctioned on 50:50 cost-sharing basis with the Government of Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 2,706 crore. An expenditure of Rs 358.60 cr has been incurred up to March 2025 and Kadapa-Pendlimarri section (21 kms) has been commissioned," Vaishnaw said in a written statement on Wednesday.

"So far, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has deposited Rs 189.95 crore towards their share in project against Rs 1353 crore. State Government of Andhra Pradesh has been requested to deposit their share for the project, so that the execution of the project can be taken up further," he added.

According to the Railway Minister, in June 2021, the Andhra Pradesh government suggested a different alignment and accordingly, a survey for a new alignment between Muddanuru-Pulivendula- Mudigubba -Sri Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam (105 kms) has been sanctioned.

Outlining the process involved in the completion of a project, Vaishanw said that sanctioning of the project requires consultation with various stakeholders, including State Governments and necessary approvals such as appraisal of NITI Aayog, Ministry of Finance etc. PTI JP RT RT