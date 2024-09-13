AP govt to build new houses for flood victims

Amaravati, Sep 13 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government will rebuild houses for flood victims who lost their dwellings and is also contemplating providing compensation for damaged vehicles in the recent deluge.

Torrential downpours and Budameru rivulet floods wreaked havoc in Vijayawada while seven districts in total were affected in the wake of a depression in the Bay of Bengal recently, said an official press release on Friday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the damage caused by floods at the secretariat and the government is also planning to give varying degrees of compensation to those who lost all their household appliances and articles.

“New houses will be constructed as per government norms for people whose houses were totally damaged in the floods,” said the press release, adding that the government will take a call on financial aid once flood damage enumeration exercise is completed.

The CM said the aid could be distributed on September 17 if the flood damage assessment is completed.

As per preliminary estimates, more than 2.13 lakh houses were inundated in the floods, out of which damage assessment has been completed for 84,505 houses.

Further, thousands of cars, two-wheelers and autorickshaws were also damaged in the floods while crops in over 2.14 lakh hectares were also damaged. PTI STH ROH