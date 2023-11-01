AP Guv, CM present YSR awards to 27 individuals for contribution in various fields

Vijayawada, Nov 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy presented YSR Achievement Awards and YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards to 27 individuals for their contribution to various fields.

“The government has been following the tradition of felicitating the personalities and institutions by presenting YSR Awards for their contribution in enriching and influencing the society in multiple ways,” said Reddy, congratulating the winners.

The CM noted that these awards were instituted in memory of his father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

He said Rajasekhar Reddy had changed the course of state history in agriculture, education, healthcare and housing.

The Governor observed that Rajasekhar Reddy had won the hearts of the Telugu people across the world by implementing various welfare programmes and alleviating the lives of below poverty line people.

YSR Lifetime Achievement Award winners were presented with a purse of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Rajasekhar Reddy, memento and a citation.

YSR Achievement Award winners were presented with a purse of Rs 5 lakh, memento and a commendation letter. PTI STH ROH