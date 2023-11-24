AP Guv flags off 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp' campaign in Guntur

Vijayawada, Nov 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Friday inaugurated the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra' at Lalpuram in Guntur district.

Advertisment

The Governor said 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is a nation-wide campaign to raise awareness through outreach activities to achieve saturation of flagship schemes of the central government.

"Outreach activities...covering all tribal, rural and urban areas with the objective to reach vulnerable sections of people who are eligible under various schemes but have not availed of the benefits so far," said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor noted that the campaign will also engage citizens who benefited from these schemes, gather personal stories and experiences, and enroll potential beneficiaries.

According to Nazeer, 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp' campaign has adopted whole government approach, involving the participation of Government of India's ministries and departments, including state governments. PTI STH ROH