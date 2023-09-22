AP HC rejects plea to quash FIR against Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Corporation scam

Vijayawada, Sep 22 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam.

The Andhra Pradesh CID will seek custody of Naidu for further interrogation in the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau in Vijayawada.

“Quash petition is dismissed.. We are seeking police custody,” Special Public Prosecutor Y N Vivekananda told PTI.

Meanwhile, the ACB court extended the former CM’s judicial remand by two days till September 24 in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

The ACB court is expected to hear the police custody petition today.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison. PTI STH ROH