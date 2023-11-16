AP HC reserves order on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in Skill Development Corporation case

Amaravati, Nov 16 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on the bail petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation Scam case.

Advertisment

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) was represented by Additional Advocate General (AAG) P Sudhakar Reddy while Senior lawyer Siddarth Luthra argued on behalf of Naidu.

During the hearing, arguments centred around the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 invoked by the CID and the degree of Naidu's role in the alleged scam, among others.

The High Court reserved its orders after hearing the arguments of both sides today.

Advertisment

Currently, Naidu is on a four-week temporary bail and recently underwent a cataract surgery at a hospital in Hyderabad. He is recuperating in his Hyderabad residence.

Naidu is required to report at the Rajamahendravaram Central prison before 5 pm on November 28.

PTI STH ROH