AP HC to hear YSRCP leader Subba Reddy’s plea on Tirupati laddu issue on Sept 25

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday agreed to hear a petition filed by senior YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy on September 25 over the Tirupati laddu (consecrated sweet) controversy raging in the country.

Subba Reddy sought to file a lunch motion petition today for unearthing the truth surrounding alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP regime.

However, the Court said it will hear the petition on Wednesday, said Subba Reddy’s arguing counsel P Sudhakar Reddy.

“Let this (animal fat allegation) be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court or let the High Court constitute a committee or let it be done by the CBI,” he told PTI.

Sudhakar Reddy, who had worked as the additional advocate general in the YSRCP regime, noted that a person (Naidu) holding the chief minister’s chair should not make allegations without verifying as they will hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindu devotees.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Calling it an attempt to gain political mileage by invoking Gods, Sudhakar Reddy said the ruling TDP supremo is resorting to 'political mudslinging'.

The former additional advocate general claimed that CM Naidu is using Gods to save his falling public perception.

“When you make an allegation, we want the truth to come out... you cannot use Gods as your planks for mudslinging. The truth should not come out from an investigating agency working under him (Naidu). Because he has already cast the die...” said Sudhakar Reddy.