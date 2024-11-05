AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha says she takes Pawan Kalyan's remarks 'positively'

Amaravati, Nov 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday said she viewed Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s remarks on her handling of the state’s law and order situation in a constructive way.

Anitha’s response came a day after Kalyan criticised her over the deteriorating law and order conditions and rising violence against women, particularly five months into the tenure of the new coalition government, comprising the TDP, BJP, and Janasena, in the state.

“I took his (Kalyan’s) comments positively. His press meet was, in fact, encouraging… He provided a supportive foundation for my work and urged me to be even more assertive. That’s what he communicated,” Anitha told reporters.

She added that as the Home Minister, she recognised her responsibility and the work required in her role.

Anitha also emphasised that Kalyan did not characterise her as a failure.

The Deputy CM had on Monday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and said if he was the state home minister "things would be different", remarks seen as direct criticism of Vangalapudi Anitha.

His comments came in the wake of recent law and order issues, particularly following the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl by a relative in Tirupati district. PTI STH SSK ROH