AP man, daughter held in Chennai for allegedly trying to dump neighbour''s body

Chennai, Nov 6 (PTI) A 43-year-old man from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and his teenage daughter were arrested for attempting to abandon the body of their neighbour stuffed in a suitcase at the Minjur railway station, here, the Government Railway Police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The murder suspect Balasubramaniam, said to be a goldsmith, was produced before a magistrate and has been remanded while his 17-year-old daughter was sent to the Government home for girls.

Police said Balasubramaniam and his daughter planned to dump the body of their elderly neighbour who was reportedly murdered for gold, in Chennai, and accordingly boarded a suburban train. At Minjur railway station they abandoned the trolley suitcase upon seeing the police and attempted to flee.

But the police grew suspicious upon seeing blood stains on the suitcase, intercepted the duo and asked them to open the suitcase.

Advertisment

Upon opening, the police found the body of an elderly woman, later identified as Ramani (65) in the suitcase, they said.

Preliminary enquiries by police revealed that Balasubramaniam had killed the woman, his neighbour, for her jewels. PTI JSP ROH