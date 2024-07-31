AP minister P Narayana visits CIDCO projects in Navi Mumbai

Thane, July 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh minister for Urban Development P. Narayana on Wednesday visited various sites of projects developed by CIDCO, the Maharashtra government's agency for planning of cities, in Navi Mumbai.

The purpose of the delegation, led by Narayana, was to gather insights and adopt best practices for developing Amaravati as the capital city in Andhra Pradesh, the CIDCO stated in a release.

After visiting various projects, a detailed presentation was given to the delegation at CIDCO headquarters in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, where senior officials, including the CIDCO MD and others, were present.

The Andhra Pradesh government is developing Amaravati as the state capital by constructing modern infrastructure, roads, water supply and sewerage systems. PTI COR NSK