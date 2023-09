AP police block Janasena party leader Pawan Kalyan's convoy

Amaravati, Sep 9 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh police blocked a convoy of vehicles belonging to Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan in NTR district twice on Saturday night, forcing him to alight from his vehicle and walk towards Mangalagiri in Vijayawada, said a party leader.

Following TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in a pre-dawn operation at Nandyala, Kalyan condemned his arrest and was heading to Vijayawada to support the former CM.

Naidu, who was arrested in Nandayal was taken by road to Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh CID are interrogating him in the alleged Skill Development scam.

The AP police blocked Kalyan near Jaggayyapeta, after he managed to cross the Telangana-AP border via road, said the party leader, adding that Kalyan was blocked a second time at Anumanchipalli.

"After crossing Jaggayyapeta, Kalyan has been stranded by AP police," said the Janasena leader, sharing videos of the incident to reporters. The party leaders and cadres are protesting the blockade, he said.

Nadendla Manohar, second in command for Janasena posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), in which Kalyan was heard saying in his car "looks like we need a visa and passport" to enter Andhra Pradesh at this juncture.

Following the second blockade, Kalyan got down from his vehicle and decided to walk to Mangalagiri.

Earlier in the day, police managed to ensure that his special flight to Vijayawada did not take off from Hyderabad, forcing Kalyan to take the road route.

Kalyan is a vocal supporter of Naidu and did his bit in helping the latter emerge victorious in the 2014 polls, following the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu was arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 371 crore Skill Development scam in an early morning police operation here on Saturday which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping.

The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 AM from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town, police said. PTI STH GDK KH