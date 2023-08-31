AP records 54 percent deficit rainfall in Aug

Amaravati, Aug 31 (PTI) Except four districts which received normal rainfall in the month of August, all others recorded deficient rains in Andhra Pradesh, with the state overall logging 54 percent rain deficiency, said an official on Thursday.

AP registered only 67 mm rainfall on average across the state against the normal range of 144.3 mm from August 1 to 31.

Under the coastal AP and Yanam meteorological sub-division, only two districts received normal rainfall, East Godavari and Parvathipuram Manyam, while 10 districts recorded deficient rains and seven large deficiencies, said the official, sharing data.

Large deficiencies were recorded in the districts of Konaseema (82 percent), Eluru (60 percent), Kakinada (63 percent), NTR (77), Palnadu (70), Prakasam (78), and also Yanam (84).

In the Rayalaseema sub-division, two districts logged normal rainfall and one district saw deficient rainfall, followed by large deficiencies in five other districts.

Chittoor and Tirupati witnessed normal rainfall while YSR district was the lone one which recorded deficient rainfall.

Large deficiencies were logged in the districts of Anantapur (85 percent), Annamayya (70 percent), Kurnool (75 percent), Nandyala (69 percent) and Sri Sathyasai (76 percent). PTI STH ROH