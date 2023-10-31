AP Skill Development case: Chandrababu Naidu walks out of jail, thanks all supporters

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 31 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu walked out of the Rajamahendravaram central prison on Tuesday and thanked all his supporters from across the spectrum, spanning IT professionals to political parties.

Naidu, who spent 53 days in jail, walked out at 4.20 pm to a rousing reception by his family, party leaders and supporters, hours after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him a temporary bail in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Earlier in the day, the High Court granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to Naidu on health grounds. Advocates representing the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister had informed the court that he needed the bail to undergo a cataract surgery.

"I extend my gratitude to all the Telugu people. In the past 52 days when I had been in difficulties, all of you have come out and extended support to me and said your prayers for me. I will never forget the love you have showered. Not only in Andhra Pradesh but in both the Telugu states," Naidu said, talking to reporters outside the jail.

He thanked all the people who supported him across India and all over the world in various countries, promising to never forget their gesture.

Naidu noted that "all the political parties'' have supported him, especially Pawan Kalyan and Janasena. He highlighted that the BJP, CPI, BRS and some leaders from the Congress party had also extended support and thanked all of them.

TDP leaders and supporters came out in large numbers over the past 52 days and fought for me. Some supporters have also cycled from Srikakulam to Kuppam for me, said Naidu.

He also mentioned that several IT professionals and others extended support in large numbers in Hyderabad, especially in the wake of cyber towers completing 25 years of existence.

According to Naidu, all those who benefited from his work came out and supported him voluntarily and spontaneously, including citing examples.

Refraining from political statements as he is out on bail temporarily, Naidu observed that in his 45-year political life he "never made any mistake or allowed anyone make mistakes." As soon as he came out of jail, the former CM first hugged his grandson Nara Devansh and met other family members including daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani, Hindupur MLA and brother-in-law N Balakrishna and others. He also hugged TDP state president K Atchen Naidu.

Several party supporters waved TDP flags and welcomed Naidu outside the prison.

Scores of TDP leaders and supporters across the state celebrated the release of their leader.

Following his release, the former CM is expected to reach his Andhra Pradesh residence at Undavalli in Guntur district.

Earlier in the day, granting bail, the High Court bench directed the former CM to appear before the Superintendent of the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on or before November 28.

"With a humanitarian perspective in mind and considering the petitioner's health condition, this court is inclined to grant temporary bail on health grounds to the petitioner, enabling him to undergo the required surgery on his right eye," it said in the order.

As part of conditions, it directed Naidu to furnish a bail bond for Rs 1 lakh with two sureties for the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.

The TDP chief was also ordered to provide details of the treatment given to him and the hospital where he underwent treatment, in a sealed cover, to the Superintendent of the Central Prison, at the time of his surrender.

The petitioner shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat, or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the Court or any other authority, the order said.

The choice of the medical facility for treatment should remain with the patient, it added.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

The HC posted the regular bail petition to November 10. PTI GDK STH SS