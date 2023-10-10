AP: TDP leader stages crucifixion-like demonstration against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Undi (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 9 (PTI) A former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA enacted a crucifixion-like demonstration briefly at Undi village near Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh, in protest against the arrest of party leader N Chandrababu Naidu, police said on Monday.

Former Undi MLA V Venkata Sivarama Raju protested in this fashion in the village, donning black clothes and chaining his hands and feet to a T-shaped wooden block.

"He (Raju) protested for 15-20 minutes and wound up his demonstration as told by police. And he was also not feeling well," Bhimavaram Sub-Divisional Police Officer B Srinath told PTI, adding that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

A few TDP supporters accompanied Raju by chanting slogans and waving placards, demanding the release of the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister who is currently detained in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for his alleged role in the Skill Development Corporation "scam" case. PTI STH RC