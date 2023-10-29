AP train accident: PM condoles loss of lives, announces ex-gratia

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh and spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation.

At least eight persons died and around 20 were injured in the accident involving two trains, according to officials.

The prime minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased due to the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment...," the PMO said.

Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected, it said.

"The prime minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon," the PMO said. PTI JP/RT RHL