AP: YSRCP leader Rambabu gets bail, remanded in another case

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 9 (PTI) A local court here on Monday granted bail to senior YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu in a case relating to making certain remarks against the Chief Minister but was remanded in another months-old case.

Rambabu was arrested on January 31, following his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

"Yes, so he (Rambabu) got bail in one case. He was arrested on 31st (January). He will still be in jail only because he was remanded in another case today," an official told PTI.

According to the official, the court granted bail to Rambabu in the case pertaining to his alleged disparaging remarks against the TDP supremo.

However, Rambabu has been remanded in connection with the Pattabhipuram police station case back in November, in which he had allegedly abused and pushed an inspector and other policemen and also barricades during a protest, the official added. PTI STH SA