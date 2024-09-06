APAMB inks MoU with exporter for sale ginger worth Rs 35 crore

Itanagar, Sep 6 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an exporter for sale of 5,000 MT ginger worth Rs 35 crore.

The MoU was signed here on Thursday in the presence of state Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, an official communique said on Friday.

APAMB chief executive officer Okit Palling said that the exporter wishes to buy 5,000 metric tonne of fresh ginger from Arunachal Pradesh through the board and advance payments up to 30 per cent of the value of ginger, fixed at Rs 20 per kg as on date, to the farmers, self help groups SHGs) and farmers producer organisations (FPOs) through the board.

"The final rate payable to the farmers shall be determined on the basis of prevailing rate during actual procurement at farm gate. As per last year's rate, the amount payable to farmers would be about Rs 30 crore, which is one of the biggest quantum agreed under a single MoU for a single product in agriculture marketing in the state, Palling said.

The minister urged the buyer to sell and to promote the variety available with the farmers of the state and not to encourage farmers to grow non-native varieties, as the varieties available with the farmers are superior in taste and aroma or pungency.

State Agriculture Production Commissioner Vivek Pandey said that the quantum agreed in the MoU is huge for Arunachal Pradesh, and both the exporter and board must ensure that farmers get the right price. PTI UPL UPL RG