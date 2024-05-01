Aparajita alleges attempt to hijack Odisha's governance, mandate

Bhubaneswar, May 1 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday alleged that there was an attempt to hijack governance and peoples’ mandate in Odisha.
Addressing a press conference here, Sarangi alleged that a dormant government is functioning in Odisha with a 'sana babu' having hijacked the governance system and people's mandate. She was referring to chief minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian as 'sana nabu' without naming him.
"Since COVID outbreak in March 2020, the chief minister is not going to the secretariat regularly. He is also hardly seen in public. Sana babu cannot take the place of Bada Babu (Patnaik), who has the people's mandate," Sarangi said.
Sarangi also alleged that 'sana babu' had to resign from service for his "wrongdoings" and for the same reason, the '5T Vision' data had to be removed from the website of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
"During elections, BJD seeks votes in the name of chief minister. But, after election, the 'sana babu' takes over the government. The chief minister should not outsource his government,” she said.
Sarangi alleged that the state's chief secretary, DGP, ministers, MLAs have to seek permission from 'sana babu' to meet the CM.
"If BJP comes to power in Odisha, We will show how development takes place. The CM should be able to communicate with us in Odia," Sarangi said.
She also alleged that Patnaik is made to contest from two Assembly seats - Hinjili and Kantabanji. "People are aware that it is being done to ensure backdoor entry of the 'sana babu'," she alleged.
She also raised the Puri Temple Heritage Corridor project issue. "While only Rs 1,400 crore was spent on the construction of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Odisha government has spent Rs 4,200 crore on the heritage corridor project. Everything was done in a secretive and non-transparent manner," she said.
BJD's Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Manmath Routray came down heavily on Sarangi and said: "Bada Babu (elder babu) and Sana Babu (younger babu) are not the language and tone of an educated person. You might have been scared by thinking something about 'sana babu'. Bada Babu respects one and all even opposition. Sana Babu has done nothing for power.".
Referring to Sarangi's allegation of CM contesting from two places, Routray said: "He (Patnaik) has done many things for many people. People in different places request him to contest from their place." PTI AAM AAM RG