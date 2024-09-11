Aparna Yadav takes charge as vice chairperson of UP's women panel, likens PM to Parashuram, self to Eklavya

Lucknow: BJP leader Aparna Yadav, who is step sister-in-law of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday took charge as the vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh state women commission.

She also likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to warrior-sage Parashuram, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu who finds mention in both Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Yadav said she initially felt like Eklavya in the BJP family but now (with this responsibility) she hopes to work like Arjuna.

Eklavya, an archer of supreme skills, found mention in the Mahabharata for sacrificing his thumb in Guru Dakshina to Guru Dronacharya, who was also the teacher of Arjuna.

Arjuna, on the other hand, was also renowned for his archery and target-hitting skills.

Speaking to reporters here after assuming the charge, Yadav sought to dismiss the rumours that she was upset with the BJP over being denied assembly poll ticket or not getting any other responsibility.

"I am thankful to Prime Minister Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government, the organisation and my party for entrusting me with this responsibility. Those who know me they know my work has been centred around women's issues, whether it was the Nirabhaya protest or the recent Kolkata case," she said.

"I pray to God for strength so that I can continue my work with full strength. I started social service and now I am in politics, with blessings of seniors and elders I hope to continue working well," she said.

Asked if she was upset with the BJP over not getting Vidhan Sabha election ticket in 2022, Yadav said, "When you are in a family, everyone has a right to put forth their views. That does not mean someone is upset or angry." "The BJP is a very big family in which the Prime Minister is like 'Parashuram ji'. Initially I thought I was 'Eklavya', not getting any responsibility. Now I have got this responsibility so I think I will work like 'Arjun'. I am grateful to the prime minister," Yadav told reporters.

Yadav was appointed last week. On Monday evening, she met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and ended the rumours that she would be re-joining the SP.

Last week, Governor Anandiben Patel had nominated Babita Chauhan as chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women and Yadav and Charu Chaudhary as vice chairpersons for a period of one year or until the state government's decision, according to an official notification issued by Principal Secretary Leena Johri.

Yadav is the younger daughter-in-law of SP founder and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. She is the wife of Prateek Yadav, who is step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav.

She holds a diploma in international relations and had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 UP assembly polls from Lucknow Cantt seat on an SP ticket. Yadav had lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi then.

She joined the BJP in January 2022.