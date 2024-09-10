Aparna Yadav to join UP women commission as vice chairperson on Wednesday: Sources

Lucknow, Sep 3 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law and BJP leader Aparna Yadav will be joining the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women as its vice chairperson on Wednesday, sources closes to her said here.

Aparna Yadav was appointed to the post last week but is yet to assume the charge. There was speculation that she was upset over the appointment.

However, sources close to her told PTI on Tuesday that she would formally join the commission on Wednesday morning.

Aparna Yadav met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening, ending the rumours that she would be rejoining the SP.

Last week, Governor Anandiben Patel had nominated Babita Chauhan as chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women and Aparna Yadav and Charu Chaudhary as vice chairpersons for a period of one year or until the state government's decision, according to an official notification issued by Principal Secretary Leena Johri.

Aparna Yadav is the younger daughter-in-law of SP founder and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. She is the wife of Prateek Yadav, who is step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav.

She holds a diploma in international relations and had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 UP assembly polls from Lucknow Cantt seat on an SP ticket. Aparna Yadav had lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi then. She joined the BJP in January 2022. PTI ABN BHJ BHJ