APCC chief calls for renewed commitment to Indira Gandhi's ideals

Itanagar, Nov 19 (PTI) Recalling Indira Gandhi as an enduring symbol of courage, vision, and nation-building, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bosiram Siram on Wednesday urged citizens, especially the youth, to draw inspiration from the former prime minister's legacy and reaffirm their commitment to secularism, social justice, and national unity.

Paying homage to Gandhi on her 108th birth anniversary at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here, Siram said Indira Gandhi's leadership during the country's most challenging phases continues to guide India's democratic journey.

He said that her contributions in safeguarding national integrity, promoting self-reliance, strengthening India's global stature, and defending the rights of the marginalised remain benchmarks in governance.

Siram highlighted Gandhi's transformative reforms, including the Green Revolution, nationalisation of major banks, empowerment of the poor, and efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, which together reshaped India's socio-economic landscape.

Her firm response to external aggression and internal turmoil, he said, reflected her unwavering resolve and deep commitment to the nation.

"As we commemorate her birth anniversary, we must reaffirm our dedication to the values she cherished, secularism, social justice, inclusive development, national unity, and fearless leadership," Siram said, adding that her life underscored the need for courage, compassion, and steadfast service in true nation-building.

The state Congress chief further remarked that in the current political climate, where divisive narratives threaten the country's social fabric, Indira Gandhi's teachings hold greater relevance than ever.

He appealed to the people of the state to uphold her ideals and work toward a harmonious and progressive India.

On the occasion, the APCC reiterated its commitment to preserving and promoting Indira Gandhi's vision and pledged to continue advocating for democratic values, people-centric governance, and balanced development across the state. PTI UPL UPL RG