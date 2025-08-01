APCC chief claims ‘Annadatha Sukhibava’ scheme as ‘non-inclusive’, says 30 lakh farmers left out

Amaravati, Aug 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila on Friday alleged that the 'Annadatha Sukhibava' scheme—one of the key poll promises of the TDP-led NDA coalition government—was not "inclusive", claiming that nearly 30 lakh farmers have been left out.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to launch the scheme, which offers Rs 20,000 in annual financial assistance to farmers, on August 2 at Darsi in Prakasam district.

Not everyone is eligible for the Super Six promises. Out of the 76 lakh farmers in the state, only 47 lakh have been chosen for Annadatha Sukhibava," Sharmila claimed in a press release.

The Super Six refers to six major promises made by Naidu ahead of the 2024 elections, including three free LPG cylinders per year under the 'Deepam 2.0' scheme, Rs 15,000 per annum for every school-going child under 'Talliki Vandanam', and Rs 1,500 monthly financial support for women aged between 19 and 59, among others.

Sharmila further alleged that the Deepam-2 scheme, which promises three free LPG cylinders per year, has been limited to only half the intended beneficiaries. She also claimed that 20 lakh children have been excluded from the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, which provides Rs 15,000 annually to each school-going child.

According to her, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had declared during the election campaign that 'Annadatha Sukhibava' would be entirely state-funded. However, after coming to power, the government made the Rs 20,000 annual assistance contingent on a Rs 6,000 contribution from the Centre under the PM-Kisan scheme.

Highlighting the discrepancy, Sharmila pointed out that the TDP-led NDA government is effectively providing only Rs 14,000 from the state’s budget.

"When the Centre is directly depositing its Rs 6,000 share into farmers’ accounts, how can Naidu claim that he is giving the entire amount? You had said the Centre and state contributions would not be clubbed. Then why are you now linking the scheme to Central funds?" she asked.

She further questioned why Naidu did not clarify during his campaign that the scheme would include Central funding. "Are PM-Kisan funds meant only for Andhra Pradesh farmers?" she asked.

Sharmila demanded that the state government fully fund the 'Annadatha Sukhibava' scheme and ensure that the entire Rs 20,000 is provided from its coffers.

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP.