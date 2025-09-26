APCC chief Sharmila protests, accuses NDA govt of 'neglecting' farmers

Amaravati, Sep 26 (PTI) APCC president YS Sharmila on Friday staged a protest here, accusing the NDA alliance government of "neglecting farmers and ignoring their welfare." Leading the 'Congress with the Farmers' programme at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada, Sharmila submitted a petition to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu demanding immediate measures to "address farmers’ distress".

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief alleged that the NDA coalition government had "failed to provide" adequate crop prices, cultivation support, and proper fertilisers, leaving farmers across the state struggling.

"Farmers are being ignored and neglected by the NDA alliance government, and their welfare remains completely overlooked," she said, speaking to reporters.

She claimed, "Onion and rice cultivation with tears is a noose for the farmer, chilli is a sting, cotton is like a rope to pull out a cyst, mangoes rot on trees, banana farmers cry in the wilderness, and tobacco remains a victim." Sharmila alleged that the plight of farmers is "the result of government neglect", with promises of welfare remaining rhetoric and leaving the state’s breadwinners helpless.

She urged the government not to "mislead farmers" and to ensure minimum support prices, timely aid, and adequate resources to protect agricultural livelihoods.

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP. PTI MS SSK