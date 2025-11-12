APCC collects 50,000 signatures

Itanagar, Nov 12 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has collected over 50,000 signatures during the 'vote chori' campaign in the state.

The signatures have been personally submitted to the AICC headquarters in New Delhi recently by APCC President Bosiram Siram.

"The signatures collected are not just numbers, they are the voice of betrayed people," Siram said in a statement here on Wednesday.

He reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh stands as a frontline contributor to the national struggle to restore the sanctity and fairness of India's democracy, vowing that the movement would continue until the genuine mandate of the people is reclaimed.

Launched on September 15 and culminating on October 28, the campaign was part of the nationwide initiative spearheaded by the AICC and the INDIA bloc alliance, under the banner 'Vote Chori Gaddi Chhod' campaign.

Calling the campaign "the beginning of a people's movement to reclaim democracy", Siram said the Congress party, along with youth, students, women, farmers, civil society, and grassroots activists, will continue its organised efforts until the people's voice is restored to power.