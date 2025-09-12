APCC terms PM's Manipur visit 'belated, political’

Itanagar, Sep 12 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Congress unit on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur on September 13 as a "belated and politically motivated" move after two years of turmoil in the violence-hit state.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram, in a statement, said the prime minister's visit was "too little, too late", coming more than two years after ethnic clashes broke out in May 2023.

"When Manipur was burning, when mothers and children were forced into relief camps, when people cried out for justice and peace, the prime minister chose silence. Today, he comes only after two years and under President’s Rule. This is politics, not compassion," Siram alleged.

"It is ironic that the PM remained absent when his own party's government was in charge, but now makes a show of visiting when it suits the political narrative. This clearly exposes his priorities," he added.

Reiterating the Congress's demands, Siram said restoring democracy in Manipur through an elected government was the first step towards healing.

"Manipur cannot heal under President's rule. The people deserve a government of their choice, one that enjoys the confidence of every community," he said.